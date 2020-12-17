Ubisoft Makes Another Popular Game Free for Very Limited Time

✖

Ubisoft has made yet another popular game free, but once again it's only for a very limited time. Two days ago, the French games maker made Starlink: Battle for Atlas free via Uplay. Now, it's made an even better game free for all users of the Ubisoft service. More specifically, until tomorrow, December 18, all Uplay users can download Trials Rising on PC for free, with no strings attached. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever and play whenever you'd like it.

Unfortunately, this is offer isn't just limited to today only, but it's limited to Uplay, which means it's limited to PC. In other words, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switch, you're out of luck.

For those that don't know: Uplay is Ubisoft's proprietary PC digital storefront/distribution client that houses all of Ubisoft's PC games. As you may know, Ubisoft doesn't put its games on Steam anymore, which means Uplay is the only way to get their games on PC other than the Epic Games Store.

🎉 1 free gift per day!

📆 From December 14 to December 18.

🎁 Today's gift: free copy of Trials Rising Standard Edition game on Ubisoft Connect PC.

👉 https://t.co/DlFzQzZKx1 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 17, 2020

As for the game itself, Trials Rising released last year. Depending on the platform, it ranges from 79 to 85 on Metacritic, with the PC version specifically coming in at 83.

"Trials Rising is the newest iteration of Ubisoft’s gripping motorcycle platforming series," reads an official pitch of the game. "Combining the core gameplay and over-the-top action of the Trials franchise with all-new features, more competition, and a fresh visual look, Trials Rising is the biggest and most ambitious title in the series to date."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, and reviews -- click here or check out the relevant links below: