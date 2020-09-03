✖

Ubisoft is giving away The Division for free for a limited time to anyone who wants to own it. Unlike some of Ubisoft’s other games like Rainbow Six Siege and The Division 2 which occasionally get free trials to give players a chance to try them, this game is completely free to own in its entirety for anyone to download. The download includes the full game and its various PvE and PvP modes, but it’s only going to be available for a while until the offer ends on September 8th.

If you’ve dabbled in The Division 2 but never saw how it all began when the first game was released, now’s your chance to experience it at no cost. The Division is still priced at $29.99 through Ubisoft’s store despite being released in 2016, so free is a pretty good deal if you think you’ll ever be interested in playing it in the future.

Claim it now, keep it forever. The Division is free on Uplay for a limited time! Offer ends Sept 7. pic.twitter.com/T90rNy9jik — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) September 1, 2020

The only catch with this giveaway is that it’s limited to the PC platform. That’s not uncommon for how Ubisoft typically gives away its free games since it normally conducts these giveaways through its Uplay launcher, so you’ll have to head to this Ubisoft site if you want to download The Division for free.

Like The Division 2, The Division has some extras available with it that you can pick up to add to the game. DLC and expansions come in different sizes and prices, but the main story and gameplay content available for The Division is also on sale right now if you end up wanting more out of the game.

“After a deadly pandemic sweeps through New York, it's up to Agents to save what remains,” Ubisoft said in a preview of The Division. “Complete missions, explore the Dark Zone, and fight back enemy factions alone or with 3 friends. Experience a full endgame offering you new PvP and PvE modes.”

Ubisoft recently made Far Cry 3 free for Uplay users, but only in one region which meant that one of the best Far Cry games wasn’t widely available for free for everyone unless they used a workaround. There’s a new Ubisoft Forward event planned for next week, so perhaps we’ll see some more giveaways or discounts on Ubisoft’s games around then to support the digital event.