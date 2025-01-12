Until Dawn Movie’s First Trailer Is Going to Release Soon

PlayStation fans could be getting their first look at the Until Dawn movie sometime in the near future. According to Discussing Film, the first trailer for the Sony film has been rated, and can be released as soon as Sony is ready. As of this writing, we don’t have any indication when it will be released online, or what movies the trailer could be attached to. However, it’s likely we’ll see it playing in front of a whole bunch of horror films in the lead up to Until Dawn‘s theatrical release on April 25th.

At this time, details about Until Dawn are fairly slim, so the first trailer should give us a better idea of what to expect. We know that the movie will be telling an original story, rather than retelling the events of the PS4 game. That means an entirely different cast of characters. The movie will still be set in the “Until Dawn universe,” but what that means exactly is unclear. It’s possible this could be a sequel to the game, or that we could see references to the events that took place on Blackwood Mountain. One thing we do know is that the movie will feature actor Peter Stormare, who appeared in the original game. However, the actor will not reprise his role as Dr. Alan J. Hill.

peter stormare and the character he portrayed in the until dawn video game

On one hand, it might seem unusual to use the Until Dawn name to tell a completely different story, but at least it means fans that know the game’s narrative won’t be able to predict the twists and turns of the adaptation. The Until Dawn video game was already plenty cinematic on its own, and simply carrying over the events in a movie could have proven boring and inferior to the game itself (where the player’s decisions can impact who lives and dies). Instead, we’ll be getting something totally original, and that’s promising.

Hopefully the movie’s creators will deliver a story that lives up to the Until Dawn name. The PS4 game was very well-received back in 2015, and still has a passionate following a decade later. A big-screen adaptation seems like a great way for Sony to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, and it’s going to be interesting to see how it’s received. Sony is putting a lot of effort into bringing its various PlayStation franchises to the big screen, and Until Dawn is just one of several currently in development.

Until Dawn is directed by David F. Sandberg, who previously directed horror movies such as Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. The script for the latter film was written by Gary Dauberman, who is also handling the script for Until Dawn. In addition to Stormare, the movie will feature Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Maia Mitchell, Odessa A’zion, and Belmont Cameli.

