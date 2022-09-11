Valve Reveals Good News for Steam Deck Owners

Valve has revealed some really great news for those who own a Steam Deck. It seems like Valve is giving all of the other platform holders a run for their money with the Steam Deck. Not only has Valve been ramping up production, ensuring everyone with a reservation gets their device by the end of 2022, but it is showing that it has incredible levels of support planned as well. Valve has been updating the Steam Deck rather relentlessly since it launched, improving performance across the various games that work on the device and making significant quality of life changes as well. It's something Valve is pouring a lot of effort into and doesn't want to give up on, which can't be said for every piece of hardware the company has released in the past.

Earlier this week, Valve confirmed that it has opened a repair center for Steam Deck customers. For those who have a Deck under warranty, select repairs will be provided free of charge and those without one will be able to get a repair for a fee. With that said, the repair center is completely optional and Valve is completely supportive of people who want to fix their device themselves. The company even provided some parts and guides for fixing it yourself if you're up to the task. Valve noted things like button input issues are covered under warranty, but if your dog chews on your Deck and breaks something, you will have to pay a fee or do it yourself.

This out of warranty paid repair service is completely optional, and if you want to repair your Deck yourself (via @iFixit parts and guides, for instance), that's up to you! More details here: https://t.co/e0q4ytqQ9V — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 9, 2022

Valve has already confirmed that it's planning on releasing multiple Steam Deck successors, but it's unclear when these will release. Valve sees it as a "multi-generational" piece of hardware, but it seems unlikely this means we'd have to wait the length of an actual console generation to get a new one. Perhaps there will be annual or bi-annual refreshes like other electronics such as iPhones, but only time will tell.

