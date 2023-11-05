Vampire Survivors Announces New, Free Adventures Mode

Vampire Survivors developer poncle has been adding and updating its hit game fairly regularly since it launched. Not only has the team dropped all kinds of free updates but fans have also been treated to two paid expansions. Recently, the team announced the next thing it's working on, and it's sure to make fans of Vampire Survivors lore very excited. While we don't have a firm release date yet, poncle pulled back the curtain on just about everything else that is coming with its new Adventures mode. If it hits like poncle wants it to, this mode could inject a ton of fun and replayability into Vampire Survivors.

What is Adventures Mode in Vampire Survivors?

⭐ ADVENTURES ⭐

Looking for an extra way to play #VampireSurvivors?



Adventures are self-contained, mini story modes that remix the game's content!



Deep lore guaranteed ✅💀

Coming soon, to all platforms VS is on 😄



🧄 Are you ready for an Adventure?!#Adventures #gaming pic.twitter.com/lm01CZTq1p — Vampire Survivors 🧛🎃👻 (@poncle_vampire) November 3, 2023

Poncle describes Adventures mode as "self-contained miniature story modes that reset and remix the game's content, following the Survivors cast on a series of wacky sidequests." On top of that, poncle announced that each Adventure will have its own progression path. That means you'll "start from scratch" and won't get to use all of the upgrades you've earned from the base game. You'll need to use your limited set of gear to take down the various custom challenges in each Adventure. You can also "Ascend" an Adventure after you finish it, letting you give your character a passive boost for that Adventure to make it a bit easier to get the rewards over and over again.

As mentioned, the Adventures mode doesn't have a firm release date just yet. Usually, things take a month or two from announcement to release, but it's possible this one could take longer since it seems much bigger than the last few free updates. Either way, the new mode is coming to every console Vampire Survivors is available on, so you won't need to worry about missing out. Plus, the whole thing is a free update, though you will need to own the DLC for some of the Adventures, but they're worth picking up on their own.

Adventures mode and the main game don't cross over too much. As said above, your progress resets each time you enter an Adventure, but you don't lose progress in the main game. However, if you're able to finish a specific Adventure, you'll earn Coins that can be used in the main game to purchase upgrades for your character in the main campaign.

At launch, there will be two Adventures associated with the base game and one that uses The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. The plan is to release new Adventures alongside each update and DLC, but poncle didn't get any more specific than that.

Vampire Survivors is currently available on Switch, Xbox, mobile, and PC platforms. The Adventures mode doesn't have a firm release date, but it seems likely that we'll see it in early 2024, if not sooner.