Walmart Restocks PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Today

Walmart has announced a restock of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X is going live today. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how substantial the restock will be for both consoles, but we know PlayStation and Xbox fans will once again have a chance at 3 p.m. EST to get their hands on both next-gen machines. Earlier this week, Walmart pushed a restock for both consoles that proved to be a gold mine for many customers. With the previous restock, Walmart dripped out the stock at 10-minute intervals. Right now, there's been no confirmation this release strategy will be repeated, but be prepared to check the website every 10 minutes if you miss out on the first wave.

Unlike some retailers, Walmart's restock isn't limited to just bundles. In other words, if you're looking for the PS5 and Xbox Series X with no pack-ins, then this restocking will be for you. That said, and as always, stock will go incredibly fast, especially if it's of the non-bundle variety. Not only is demand massive for both consoles -- particularly the PS5 -- but you will be competing against scalpers using bots to gobble up supply. However, there may be fewer bots to compete against compared to other retailers.

What you will also need to worry about is the site crashing, which happens every time there's a restock. The problem isn't exclusive to Walmart, but be prepared to encounter site crashes and error screens in your pursuit of a console.

Yesterday, Walmart announced it's been blocking millions and millions and millions of bots trying to buy PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Further, if a bot somehow makes it through the anti-bot software, Walmart often catches the purchase after the fact and will cancel the order.

