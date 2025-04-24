Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Update Adds New Weapons

The next update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has arrived, and it brings many new ways to fight the heretics and Xenos scum. While the update is relatively small compared to other updates, the addition to players’ arsenal will surely be appreciated. As will the bug fixes, not Tyranid-related, that are included in the 7.1 Update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This update comes not long after Focus Entertainment assured fans of continued support in the wake of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3’s announcement. This update will put some goodwill into the community after some backlash from the new Prestige System and get players back into the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main additions in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Update 7.1 are the new weapons and weapon perks. These include the Power Sword and Neo-Volkite. Players can also enjoy perks for the Plasma Incinerator, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, Plasma Pistol, and Power Sword. Various new perks have also been added.

General fixes, quality-of-life features, and more have also been addressed in this update. Keep reading below for a complete list of everything included in the Update 7.1 patch notes for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch Notes 7.1

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 tyrnaid.

Fixed several crashes.

Fixed several connectivity issues.

Fixed an issue that locked Assault’s Relic Regalia as a Prestige 4 reward.

Weapons

Power Sword

Power Rake and Power Whirl damage greatly increased.

Neo-Volkite

Volkite Discharge damage increased by 12.5%.

Weapon Perks

Plasma Incinerator

“Perpetual Velocity” : The perk has been replaced with “Fast Venting”

: The perk has been replaced with “Adamant Velocity” : The perk has been replaced with “Plasma Collection”

: The perk has been replaced with “Blast Radius” : The perk has been replaced with “Common Speed”

: The perk has been replaced with “Charged Cooling” : The perk has been replaced with “Adamant Restoration”

: The perk has been replaced with “Common Speed 1” : The perk has been replaced with “Fast Venting”

: The perk has been replaced with “Common Speed 2” : The perk has been replaced with “Common Cooling”

: The perk has been replaced with “Perpetual Velocity” : The perk has been replaced with “Honed Precision”

: The perk has been replaced with “Fast Venting” : The perk has been replaced with “Blast Radius”

: The perk has been replaced with “Plasma Collection” : The perk has been replaced with “Efficient Charge”

: The perk has been replaced with “Adamant Restoration” : The perk has been replaced with “Charged Speed”

: The perk has been replaced with “Blast Radius” : The perk has been replaced with “Adamant Velocity”

: The perk has been replaced with “Charged Speed 1” : The perk has been replaced with “Perpetual Velocity”

: The perk has been replaced with “Charged Speed 2”: The perk has been replaced with “Great Might”

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

“Elusive Fire”: The perk has been replaced with “Brutal Rampage”

Plasma Pistol

“Blast Radius” : Switched position in the skill tree with “Efficient Charge”

: Switched position in the skill tree with “Efficient Charge”: Switched position in the skill tree with “Blast Radius”

Power Sword

​“Reeling Blow”: effect increased from 30% to 40%. Duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds. Cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Perks

Vanguard Prestige Perk

“Exigency Charge”: Fixed an issue preventing the bonus from activating properly.

Sniper Prestige Perk

“Versatile Precision”: Fixed a bug that caused this perk cooldown to be more than 15 seconds.

Heavy Prestige Perk

“Auxiliary Reload”: Now properly triggers when killing an Extremis (or higher) enemy.

Global Perks QoL