Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Update Adds New Weapons

The next update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has arrived, and it brings many new ways to fight the heretics and Xenos scum. While the update is relatively small compared to other updates, the addition to players’ arsenal will surely be appreciated. As will the bug fixes, not Tyranid-related, that are included in the 7.1 Update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This update comes not long after Focus Entertainment assured fans of continued support in the wake of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3’s announcement. This update will put some goodwill into the community after some backlash from the new Prestige System and get players back into the action.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The main additions in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Update 7.1 are the new weapons and weapon perks. These include the Power Sword and Neo-Volkite. Players can also enjoy perks for the Plasma Incinerator, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, Plasma Pistol, and Power Sword. Various new perks have also been added.
RELATED: Space Marine 2 Update Adds Controversial Prestige System
General fixes, quality-of-life features, and more have also been addressed in this update. Keep reading below for a complete list of everything included in the Update 7.1 patch notes for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Patch Notes 7.1
- Fixed several crashes.
- Fixed several connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue that locked Assault’s Relic Regalia as a Prestige 4 reward.
Weapons
Power Sword
- Power Rake and Power Whirl damage greatly increased.
Neo-Volkite
- Volkite Discharge damage increased by 12.5%.
Weapon Perks
Plasma Incinerator
- “Perpetual Velocity”: The perk has been replaced with “Fast Venting”
- “Adamant Velocity”: The perk has been replaced with “Plasma Collection”
- “Blast Radius”: The perk has been replaced with “Common Speed”
- “Charged Cooling”: The perk has been replaced with “Adamant Restoration”
- “Common Speed 1”: The perk has been replaced with “Fast Venting”
- “Common Speed 2”: The perk has been replaced with “Common Cooling”
- “Perpetual Velocity”: The perk has been replaced with “Honed Precision”
- “Fast Venting”: The perk has been replaced with “Blast Radius”
- “Plasma Collection”: The perk has been replaced with “Efficient Charge”
- “Adamant Restoration”: The perk has been replaced with “Charged Speed”
- “Blast Radius”: The perk has been replaced with “Adamant Velocity”
- “Charged Speed 1”: The perk has been replaced with “Perpetual Velocity”
- “Charged Speed 2”: The perk has been replaced with “Great Might”
Heavy Plasma Incinerator
- “Elusive Fire”: The perk has been replaced with “Brutal Rampage”
Plasma Pistol
- “Blast Radius”: Switched position in the skill tree with “Efficient Charge”
- “Efficient Charge”: Switched position in the skill tree with “Blast Radius”
Power Sword
- “Reeling Blow”: effect increased from 30% to 40%. Duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds. Cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds.
Perks
Vanguard Prestige Perk
- “Exigency Charge”: Fixed an issue preventing the bonus from activating properly.
Sniper Prestige Perk
- “Versatile Precision”: Fixed a bug that caused this perk cooldown to be more than 15 seconds.
Heavy Prestige Perk
- “Auxiliary Reload”: Now properly triggers when killing an Extremis (or higher) enemy.
Global Perks QoL
- All perks that are triggered from perfect parry will now trigger from perfect block as well (even if description doesn’t mention that).
- All perks (class, weapons, prestige) that are triggered by “killing 10 enemies in a rapid succession” changed to “killing 7 enemies in a rapid succession”. Time window between kill to keep the kill streak going is increased from 5 to 6 seconds.