Wonder Woman Game Release Date Reportedly Far Away

The long-gestating Wonder Woman video game reportedly won’t release for at least a few more years. Superheroes are a major part of the zeitgeist with entire big-budget shows on streamers, constant movies that routinely dominate the box office, and more. It’s hard to go a day without hearing something about a superhero property these days. For a while, superheroes in video games were largely relegated to move tie-in games. There were some great standalone games like Ultimate Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, but it wasn’t until Batman: Arkham Asylum that publishers started realizing there was more they could do.

In the last decade, we’ve seen new Batman games, the emergence of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and soon, Marvel’s Wolverine. These are big-budget AAA games that are critically acclaimed and commercially successful and have opened the door to other characters getting more video games. James Gunn has also said that future DC video games will connect to his new cinematic universe with the respective actors reprising their roles. There will still be some DC games disconnected from this universe, however, such as the upcoming Wonder Woman video game.

The game was announced back in 2021 at The Game Awards with a trailer that showed the iconic DC hero in a black void, showing off her signature look and the Lasso of Truth. There was no gameplay, no story details, not even any clue as to who would play Diana Prince this time around. It has been three years since that reveal and we have absolutely no idea what is going on with the game. There have been rumors of what’s up with Wonder Woman, but that’s all we have.

Unfortunately, that’s because the Wonder Woman game entered development at the same time as the trailer and therefore didn’t really exist as a tangible game yet. It was used to recruit potential talent to come work on the project at Monolith, the team behind the acclaimed Shadow of Mordor games. According to reputable Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier on his podcast, Triple Click, a source on the game noted that Wonder Woman was tentatively scheduled for a 2026 release, but that seemed “unrealistic” to the source. Of course, publishers have put out big games before they were ready before and sometimes make big cuts to make that happen. It’s not out of the question that could happen with Wonder Woman, but it would be ill-advised for Warner Brothers.

The studio was rewarded for putting out a polished game with Hogwarts Legacy, despite it taking some delays to make that happen. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also took the better part of a decade to make, but it wasn’t a problem of polish with that game. It was was met with negative review and was live service title that no one really wanted, something that was also rumored for the Wonder Woman game. It was a commercial bomb and really hurt Warner Brothers. Now, Rocksteady is reportedly gearing up for a new Batman game, but it’s hard to imagine that releases anytime in the next five years.

Gotham Knights was also a mixed bag for the publisher, so it’s imperative that the company doesn’t fumble yet another DC game, especially for a character that has never had a chance to shine in video games. Batman will always get multiple chances at new games because the character is so popular. While Wonder Woman is also very popular, the demand for more Wonder Woman may not fully be there if the first game isn’t a success.

A successful Wonder Woman video game will also hopefully allow WB to feel more comfortable adapting other heroes for gaming. A new Superman game has been a massive dream for gamers for well over a decade now, but to no avail. The Flash is another character that could have huge prospects in gaming, especially with the SSDs in consoles nowadays which allow games to quickly load in new environments without loading screens.

Regardless, it sounds like it will be a while before we get a new look at Wonder Woman. Hopefully we get some kind of update next year, but that’s assuming it gets on track for its supposed 2026 release date.