Today’s Wordle Is Very Solvable

Today’s Wordle shouldn’t be too difficult for fans to figure out. The popular word puzzle threw fans a bone today, as today’s Wordle should provide players with an opportunity to continue their winning streaks. The puzzle follows a week in which countless streaks were broken by a pair of tricky words that both featured common word endings. Today’s Wordle skips over this frustrating aspect and opts for a word that might test your vocabulary and deductive reasoning, but won’t leave you frustrated when you learn the solution. If you want to know the solution to today’s puzzle, keep reading. Otherwise, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. As we noted before, words that end with the same sequence of four letters can be problematic, especially if it takes players a few guesses to get that word sequence. That’s what happened earlier this week with “WATCH,” as there are nine other 5-letter words that also end with “ATCH.”

So – what’s the solution today’s Wordle puzzle – aka Wordle 272? The bad news is that today’s answer isn’t a very common word, and is technically an “alternative spelling” compared to how it’s usually portrayed on paper. The good news is that players should be able to figure out most of the letters pretty quickly. Today’s word contains four of the most common letters in the alphabet, including the two most common vowels and two of the four most common consonants. And assuming that players can get at least a few letters into the correct position, there aren’t a lot of other options besides the correct answer. By our count, we’ve found four other words that share four letter placements with the correct Wordle answer, and three of those four words are either alternative spellings or very obscure words.

Today’s Wordle puzzle solution is…SAUTE.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in three tries!