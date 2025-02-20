Chinese Action Game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Looks Incredible in New Gameplay Footage

The launch of Black Myth: Wukong has exploded Chinese gaming, both in setting and developers. The aforementioned action RPG with Soulslike inspirations was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2024, and while it didn’t win, it showed the rising popularity of games from China. With many titles in the works by Chinese developers, fans are watching to see what the next great game will be. Fortunately, one upcoming Chinese action game dubbed Wuchang: Fallen Feathers quickly captured the attention of many when it was first revealed, both in its graphics and gameplay. Since its reveal, fans have been eagerly awaiting any news or gameplay, and it looks like the internet has finally come through with new footage of this upcoming Soulslike action game.

There are numerous titles on the way from Chinese developers, and each is looking to capture the audience and success of Black Myth: Wukong. With Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, players will dive into the Land of Shu during the time of the late Ming Dynasty. Deadly monsters and warring factions make the world a dangerous place: perfect for a Soulslike action game.

While fans have gotten a look at the upcoming game, most of this has come from trailers for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. An 8-minute clip of gameplay has been revealed, showcasing the world, exploration, combat, and boss battles. Even in such a short video, fans were able to get a good look at the game.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers comes from developer Leenzee and is the studio’s debut title. Players take on the role of Wuchang, a pirate warrior suffering from amnesia, and must uncover her past. Doing so isn’t easy, as Wuchang is suffering from the mysterious Ornithropy disease.

Combat in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers offers multiple weapons and the gameplay video showcased a handful of these. Depending on the weapons players use, they will need to adjust their plan of attack and how they approach enemies. From the video, players can use a spear, a long katana, and two short blades, each of which can be augmented and upgraded on the player’s journey.

The enemy variety looks nice, especially with bosses. Players will encounter humanoid and monstrous foes in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Bosses also include this variety, with the video showcasing different ones. Learning enemy attacks and patterns is crucial to survival, but players will be able to heal with flasks iconic to the genre.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers boss fight.

Leenzee states Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will feature a strong narrative along with challenging dynamic combat. While players will find familiarity with the Soulslike mechanics, the story-driven experience will be a departure from the obscure stories and lore in FromSoftware games.

No release date has been given for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers outside of a 2025 release window, but it has quickly gathered a following. Other titles from Chinese developers like Where Winds Meet and Phantom Blade Zero are others to keep an eye on. There is also another umored upcoming PS5 game that plans to dethrone Black Myth: Wukong.