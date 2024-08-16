WWE’s Randy Orton Claims He’s Played Elden Ring for 600 Hours

Nowadays, it’s no surprise to hear that WWE Superstars are into video games. Stars like Cody Rhodes and Xavier Woods have been incredibly outspoken about their love for various virtual worlds, but they’re far from the only ones. In 2022, veteran WWE star Randy Orton revealed that he had been playing Elden Ring, tweeting that his character was level 527. That’s a ridiculous number, but the Superstar later revealed that he’d paid someone $1,000 to give him “infinite runes” to kickstart his leveling spree. That said, don’t assume that Orton isn’t in those Elden Ring streets though. He recently announced that he’s spent “like 600 hours” in the Lands Between.

Orton made the revelation on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About video series. The duo were talking about John Cena popping up in Mortal Kombat 1 as Peacemaker when Orton mentioned that he used to make fun of Rhodes for playing video games when they were The Legacy stable during Rhodes’ first run in the WWE. Rhodes said, “Yeah, that’s you now,” referencing Orton’s love for Elden Ring. The 14-time champ then revealed that he’s played “like 600 hours” of Elden Ring.

Of course, Orton was quick to point out that a major reason he’s spent all that time in FromSoftware’s hit game was that he was rehabbing a spinal fusion surgery. He said, “Brother, I get lost in it. The kids go to sleep, I give my wife the iPad and say, ‘Hey, buy stuff on Amazon’ and then I’ll just play. Oh God, it’s like Christmas every day at my house.”

Fortunately for Orton and all Elden Ring lovers, FromSoft dropped the new Shadows of the Erdtree expansion over the summer, giving everyone plenty of new content to dive into. The DLC topped five million in sales in less than a week, proving that it’s still one of the hottest games on the market. On top of that, the DLC is one of the more difficult experiences FromSoft has created, meaning players will be diving in for the next few months.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Recently, rumors about a movie or TV show adaptation have only intensified, so don’t be surprised if there’s not even more Elden Ring content in the coming months.