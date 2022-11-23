Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary

Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.

This brings us to yesterday, when, to celebrate the aforementioned anniversary, Hyperkin revealed it's releasing a replica of the Xbox 360 controller officially licensed for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to this, it will also be compatible with the PC. The controller is called Xenon, and right now that's all we know other than it will be wired only. If you want a wireless version, well, you will need to make your own. As for a release date, pre-orders, and pricing, none of this information has been revealed.

For those that don't know: Hyperkin is an American video game peripheral manufacturer and distributor based in Los Angeles, California. When it comes to replica controllers, they are widely considered the best in the business, which is why so many Xbox fans are excited about this release.

