GTA V, Hitman, And Red Dead Redemption Headline This Week’s Xbox Deals With Gold
Another new week is upon us, so that means another round of Xbox Deals With Gold! For those out of the loop, all you have to do is sign up for Xbox Live Gold ($10 per month, or $60 for a year) and all these Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals are yours for the taking.
This month's headliners on Xbox One are Grand Theft Auto V for $30, the full first season of Hitman for $24, Mega Man Legacy Collection for $10, and Forza Horizon 3 for $35. Meanwhile, on the Xbox 360 you can grab Red Dead Redemption for $10, Grand Theft Auto IV for $8, and L.A. Noire for $10. It's a Rockstar Games blowout!
Scroll on down for all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals available this week…
Xbox One Deals
- 8 DAYS (40% off)
- Anoxemia (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 (70% off)
- Castles (67% off)
- Demon's Crystals (50% off)
- Don't Knock Twice (20% off)
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR (67% off)
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V (50% off)
- HITMAN: The Complete First Season (60% off)
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass (33% off)
- Homefront: The Revolution (60% off)
- Late Shift (35% off)
- Lords of the Fallen (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection (33% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (60% off)
- Skylar & Plax: Adventure on Clover Island (35% off)
- TRANSFORMERS: Devastation (50% off)
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron (40% off)
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark (75% off)
- We Are The Dwarves (30% off)
Xbox 360 Deals
- Borderlands 2 (60% off)
- Borderlands (60% off)
- Bully Scholarship Edition (50% off)
- Farming Simulator 15 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto IV (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (50% off)
- L.A. Noire (67% off)
- Max Payne 3 (50% off)
- Midnight Club: LA (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution (70% off)
- TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon (75% off)
- TRANSFORMERS: Devastation (50% off)
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron (40% off)
- TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark (75% off)
- Worms (75% off)
- XCOM: Enemy Within (80% off)
