GTA V, Hitman, And Red Dead Redemption Headline This Week’s Xbox Deals With Gold

Another new week is upon us, so that means another round of Xbox Deals With Gold! For those out of the loop, all you have to do is sign up for Xbox Live Gold ($10 per month, or $60 for a year) and all these Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals are yours for the taking.

This month's headliners on Xbox One are Grand Theft Auto V for $30, the full first season of Hitman for $24, Mega Man Legacy Collection for $10, and Forza Horizon 3 for $35. Meanwhile, on the Xbox 360 you can grab Red Dead Redemption for $10, Grand Theft Auto IV for $8, and L.A. Noire for $10. It's a Rockstar Games blowout!

