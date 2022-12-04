Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.

In addition to the Square Enix RPG the following games are also leaving on December 15: Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC), Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC), Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC), Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC), One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC), Neoverse (Cloud and Console), Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC), Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC), Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play, and Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC).

Until December 15, all of these games are still available via Xbox Game Pass/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means all are available to subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount until December 15. After this, they will leave the subscription service and the discount will go with them. Of course, any and all of the games could be added again in the future, but it's not very common, and when a game does leave and return there's usually a considerable amount of time between the two events.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here or, alternatively, peruse the relevant links right below: