Xbox Game Pass Adds New Exclusive Game Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC just got a brand new game today. More specifically, Obisidan's latest game. Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both platforms can now enjoy Grounded, Obsidian's new survival game that looks like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids combined with Fortnite. The game released today on both PC and Xbox One, via Early Access. And because it's an Xbox Game Studios game, it's available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, like all first-party Xbox games.

Xbox Game Pass currently runs at $10 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs at $15 a month. This may seem a bit pricey, but when you consider all the brand new games it adds, it quickly becomes a big money saver. Take today, Grounded, despite being in Early Access, costs $30. For Xbox Game Pass subscribers planning on playing the game, that's 2-3 months of subscription covered.

As for the game itself, it's not Obisidian's usual RPG release. It's something new and smaller from the studio as the team works on Avowed and possibly The Outer Worlds 2.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out its official launch trailer:

"The world is a vast, beautiful and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant," reads an official pitch of the game. "Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the service coming to any other platforms.

