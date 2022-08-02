Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.

The game in question is Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a third-person tactical shooter from 2017. Upon release, it didn't review very well, yet it sold very well and found many fans. In 2022, it's widely remembered more fondly than it was received at launch by critics.

"Create a team with up to 3 friends in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world," reads an official description of the game. "You can also play PVP in 4v4 class-based, tactical fights: Ghost War. In a near future, Bolivia has fallen into the hands of Santa Blanca, a merciless drug cartel who spread injustice and violence. Their objective: to create the biggest Narco-State in history. Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle. Lead your team and take down the cartel, either solo or with up to three friends."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service -- and all other Xbox news -- click here or peep the link right below: