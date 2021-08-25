Xbox One Console-Breaking Issue Is Back

By Tyler Fischer

Xbox One players are reporting en masse that the console-breaking "black screen of death" is back. Earlier reports suggested the problem was limited to Xbox Insiders, a limited number of Xbox users enrolled in a special opt-in program to, largely, beta firmware updates before they are rolled out to the wider public. That said, Xbox One users not enrolled in the program are now beginning to report their consoles are also being bricked.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how prevalent the problem is, what's causing the problem, or if there's a definitive solution. Right now, a plethora of Xbox users have reported the issue over on Twitter, but Microsoft has yet to address the problem. As you may know, this isn't the first time the console has suffered from a "black screen of death," but this is the largest wave of reports in quite some time. Like previous times, factory resetting the console seems to work, but we can't advertise this as a fix-all solution.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated when and if Microsoft provides any type of comment or statement on the matter. The problem has been going on for a few days and Xbox has yet to address it, but only today did it really start gain traction and attention, so a [late] comment could still be on the way.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including not just the latest on Xbox, but the latest on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.

H/T, Kotaku.

