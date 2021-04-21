Xbox Live Gold No Longer Required for Over 50 Free-to-Play Games
Xbox has finally joined the practice of making its free-to-play games actually free-to-play by making it so that you no longer need Xbox Live Gold to play those kinds of games. That means titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Spellbreak, and more can be played at no cost and without any required subscriptions on the Xbox platforms. The change is in effect as of Wednesday and applies to over 50 different titles.
This change for Xbox’s free-to-play games has been brewing for a while, but it really gained traction after Microsoft said it would be raising the prices of Xbox Live Gold. That decision didn’t go over well at all, and after it was reversed, discussions about the paid subscription requirement for free-to-play games continued. PlayStation, by comparison, already does not require PlayStation Plus for the most popular free-to-play games like the ones mentioned above, so keeping that policy intact wasn’t a good look for Xbox.
Free-to-play now means free-to-play.
Starting now, all Xbox players can access these free-to-play games with or without an Xbox Live Gold subscription: https://t.co/krFop3Qkg6 pic.twitter.com/CVbRK2hpus— Xbox (@Xbox) April 21, 2021
It’s no surprise then that the company committed to change, and that change has happened today. The games below no longer require Xbox Live Gold subscriptions and can be played on Xbox consoles so long as you’ve got an Internet connection.
Free-to-Play Xbox Games That No Longer Need Xbox Live Gold
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
With this policy now in effect, you can expect future free-to-play games on Xbox platforms to follow suit by not requiring Xbox Live Gold either.