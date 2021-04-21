Xbox Live Gold No Longer Required for Over 50 Free-to-Play Games

✖

Xbox has finally joined the practice of making its free-to-play games actually free-to-play by making it so that you no longer need Xbox Live Gold to play those kinds of games. That means titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Spellbreak, and more can be played at no cost and without any required subscriptions on the Xbox platforms. The change is in effect as of Wednesday and applies to over 50 different titles.

This change for Xbox’s free-to-play games has been brewing for a while, but it really gained traction after Microsoft said it would be raising the prices of Xbox Live Gold. That decision didn’t go over well at all, and after it was reversed, discussions about the paid subscription requirement for free-to-play games continued. PlayStation, by comparison, already does not require PlayStation Plus for the most popular free-to-play games like the ones mentioned above, so keeping that policy intact wasn’t a good look for Xbox.

Free-to-play now means free-to-play. Starting now, all Xbox players can access these free-to-play games with or without an Xbox Live Gold subscription: https://t.co/krFop3Qkg6 pic.twitter.com/CVbRK2hpus — Xbox (@Xbox) April 21, 2021

It’s no surprise then that the company committed to change, and that change has happened today. The games below no longer require Xbox Live Gold subscriptions and can be played on Xbox consoles so long as you’ve got an Internet connection.

Free-to-Play Xbox Games That No Longer Need Xbox Live Gold

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

With this policy now in effect, you can expect future free-to-play games on Xbox platforms to follow suit by not requiring Xbox Live Gold either.