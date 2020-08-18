Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Can Now Download 3 Xbox One Games for Free

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One can now download not, not two, but three games for free courtesy of Games With Gold, which has new free games available as part of its free games offering for the month of August. As always, these games are available only for a limited time, and you need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber.

As for the games, two of them are Xbox One titles, while the third is an Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Currently, and until September 15, Gold subscribers can download Xbox One game Override: Mech City Brawl for free. In addition to this, they can also download Xbox One's Portal Knights until August 31. Lastly, Xbox 360 game Red Faction II is available to download, for free, until August 31 as well.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Override: Mech City Brawl (Xbox One): "No gears, no glory! Control gigantic robots and duke it out in this 3D mech brawler! Epic battles await in local and online Versus mode, 4-player Co-op – where each player controls one part of a mech – and a single-player campaign. Each mech has its own play style, special moves, and finishers."

Red Faction II (Xbox 360): "Twenty-second century Earth. Five years after the rebellion on Mars. For the last 15 years, Sopot, the corrupt dictator, has oppressed the people of the Commonwealth. His relentless pursuit of unification with the neighboring United Republic has left the country soaked in unnecessary bloodshed and poverty. Propaganda is plastered throughout communities and a Public Information Building, built as a tribute to the self-centered chancellor, spews news broadcasts with claims of victory as more and more soldiers fall victim. Fed up after years on the front lines, a group of super-soldiers injected with nanotechnology vow to replace the dictator and restore peace. Defend your country as Alias, a demolitions expert, with the help of your five squad members, each specializing in their own method of destruction. Fight through diverse levels using vehicles, an arsenal of specialized weapons, and massive explosives in your rampage to overthrow the government."

Portal Knights (Xbox One): "Join this cooperative, 3D sandbox action RPG to level up your character, craft epic weapons, conquer enemies in real-time, and build almost anything! Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight!

