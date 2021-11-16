Xbox Announces Red Notice Partnership With The Rock

Dwayne Johnson is teaming with Xbox and Netflix to take gamers inside of the Xbox Vault. With Red Notice now available for streaming, Microsoft decided to give players a chance to win some sweet prizes by playing a short game. There are consoles to win, replica props from the movie trading cards, and a one-of-a-kind oil painting of The Rock up for grabs. Basically, Johnson needs some help from Xbox players to prevent his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot from making off with some Xbox treasures. (Longtime fans of the brand will remember that The Great One was on-hand for the unveiling of the first console.) So, he knows his way around the company’s offerings. Players will have four minutes to find as many of the 27 artifacts as possible and answer some trivia about them. With every 1000 points scored, you get another entry to win and you can come back and try again. (Check out the Vault right here.)

Xbox described the sweepstakes, “Many recall the magical moment when Johnson took the stage at CES two decades ago, to reveal the first-ever Xbox console, so it was only natural he appeared on our 20th-anniversary broadcast from inside The Xbox Vault — an immersive online experience inspired by “Red Notice” and filled with legendary Xbox artifacts, giving fans a chance to win over 1,000 limited-edition prizes. The collection of Xbox artifacts inside the virtual vault includes past and present consoles, accessories, characters, weapons and vehicles from beloved franchises including Halo, Gears of War, Forza Horizon, Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Doom, Fallout, and many more.”

A one-of-a-kind oil painting of “The Rock,” illustrating when he revealed the first Xbox on the CES stage in 2001.

Three replica Cleopatra Eggs modelled after the movie props, with hidden Xbox easter eggs for fans to uncover.

One of 20 custom “Red Notice” Xbox Series X consoles, featuring a bright red and illuminating gold design with a kaleidoscope pattern of the coveted Cleopatra Eggs.

1,000 collectible trading cards featuring the “Red Notice” cast and 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Recently, Netflix executive Scott Stuber said of the project, “We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Stuber explained. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

