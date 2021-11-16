Red Notice Star Ryan Reynolds Crashes Antiques Roadshow With Cleopatra’s Egg in Hilarious Clip

Red Notice made its way onto Netflix this past weekend, bringing a star-studded caper to the streaming service with pretty great acclaim. The film is led by a trio of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — and apparently, the latter star went to some clever lengths to promote the blockbuster. On Monday, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a video of himself crashing the beloved TV show Antiques Roadshow, in hopes of identifying and appraising one of the three eggs at the center of Red Notice. You can check it out below.

In Red Notice, an Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, Ivan Mbakop, Vincento Amato, and Rafael Petardi.

“I mean, talk about charisma,” director Rawson Marshall Thurber said in a previous interview. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

“Ryan is brilliant, he’s smart, but he’s also very disciplined,” Johnson told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “We are both very disciplined when we come to set. But the difference is, if something is funny, Ryan will not break. If something’s funny to me, I’m laughing so hard and I am ruining the take, completely making Ryan uncomfortable. And the director is going, ‘Oh my God, can you just stay in it?’ I said, ‘It’s hard, it’s funny.’ But Ryan is great. Also with Ryan, I’ve known Ryan my entire career. He did Van Wilder and I did Scorpion King at the same time, so we knew each other then. We broke into the business together. We’ve remained friends for 20 years. By the time we got on Red Notice, there was a comfort level. There was nothing he could say or any place he could go in terms of ad-libbing that I wouldn’t follow him. Same thing with me, I’d go in this direction off script. He’d come right there with me. And that’s what you see in the movie, by the way.”

As mentioned above, Red Notice is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.