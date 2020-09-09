Xbox Series S Developer Warns of Potentially Major Issue With Console

✖

Microsoft is releasing two consoles on November 10: the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. The former will cost $500 and be the most powerful next-gen console on the market. The latter will cost $300, and be the cheapest and weakest next-gen console on the market. Of course, the Xbox Series S is likely aimed at the more casual audience that's not interested in forking over half a grand for a new gaming console. And on the surface level, this seems like a smart strategy by Microsoft. However, it sounds like it may cause problems on the game development side of things.

Taking to Twitter, Sasan Sepehr, Senior Tech Producer at Remedy Games -- the makers of titles like Control, Quantum Break, and Alan Wake -- noted that as a consumer, he loves the Xbox Series S. However, as a technical producer he sees trouble. More specifically, he sees trouble with game optimization.

Sepehr doesn't break down why he foresees issues with the Xbox Series S in this department, but unlike many on the Internet talking about the console's specs and what they mean for game development, he has a pretty good understanding of he's talking about.

That said, while Sepehr sees optimization problems in the future for the Xbox Series S, for now, this is only an informed prediction. However, at the very least, it's more work for developers.

As a consumer, I love this! 😍

As a Technical Producer, I see trouble!!! 😒 https://t.co/fdPWGL5Yx5 — Sasan Sepehr (@xC4RM1N3x) September 9, 2020

The Xbox Series S is set to release worldwide on November 10, priced at $300, and right alongside the Xbox Series X.

