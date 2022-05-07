Xbox Series X Update Comes With Surprise Upgrade

✖

The new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S update comes with a surprise upgrade, at least for some Xbox users. Like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have most of the features players wanted straight out of the gate and right out of the box. However, there are plenty of small improvements to be had. Since their release in 2020, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S haven't received any major new features or substantial upgrades, but there have been consistent improvements. The latest involves a new quality-of-life feature that doesn't drastically improve the experience of using the console, but it's nonetheless appreciable.

On the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, when you boot up a game that needs an update, it doesn't quickly and blatantly relay this information, creating confusion in the process. For your average user, this hasn't been fixed but it's going to be soon. So, who does have access to the feature? Well, Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders and these select users only.

"Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders, remember when this would take fifteen seconds of head-scratching while you wonder why the game closed on launch? Not anymore," said Eden Marie, engineering lead at Xbox, of the improvement. "You should now get a 'needs an update' dialog immediately with a size calculation filled in a few seconds later."

It's not clear when this upgrade will roll out to the wider Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S audience. It should be in the next few months, but it may be tweaked and improved by then. After all, this current period is its testing phase.

