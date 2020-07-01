Xbox Series X Games Event Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Xbox Series X's big games event has a date, or at least an alleged date. A new report claims Microsoft will host its big Xbox Series X games event on July 23, which is a Thursday. For those that don't know: this will be the event Xbox talks about its big first-party games, like Halo Infinite and Hellblade II. On top of this, we know there will also be bigger third-party games, though, for now, it's unclear what any of the third-party titles will be.

According to the report, the primary focus will be on Xbox's first-party games, and we know Halo Infinite gameplay will premiere during it. That said, that's about all we know about the event, officially at least. Meanwhile, the report teases that Xbox's new studio, The Initiative, will also reveal its first game during the event, rumored to be a Perfect Dark reboot.

Beyond this, many are suspecting to see both of Playground Games' next-gen games: a new Forza and a new Fable. Double Fine Productions has also confirmed Psychonauts 2 will be there, and it's safe to assume Ninja Theory's new Hellblade game will be as well.

Of course, there are plenty of other rumors, reports, and speculation pertaining to what else will be at the event, and there are many Microsoft studios unaccounted for, such as Obsidian, but for now, all we can do is speculate what these teams are up to, and unlike some of the aforementioned teams, there haven't been many credible rumors about these developers.

The Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date or a price point. However, it's quite possible we will hear about both of these things at the aforementioned event.

