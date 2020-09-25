Amazon Warns of Big Xbox Series X Pre-Order Issue

✖

Amazon is sending customers who pre-ordered the Xbox Series X a warning, letting them know that they may not receive the item on the day of release. It's not specified, but this is presumably an issue for the Xbox Series S as well. As you may know, Amazon, alongside other retailers, began taking pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S earlier this month. And like the PS5, it's been very challenging to get a pre-order secured. Demand is high, and supply seems limited. Further, it looks like pre-ordering doesn't even guarantee you the console on day one.

Xbox gamers who have pre-ordered the console through Amazon have begun to receive emails from the retailer warning that they may not receive the item on launch day "due to high demand." And of course, if Amazon, with all of its shipping resources, is anticipating this problem, it's going to be a problem for other retailers as well.

"We're contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may

not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand," reads the email Amazon has been sending out. "We are making every effort with the supplier to procure more inventory. We will provide additional updates once more information becomes available."

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because Amazon sent out the same thing for PS5. Further, this virtually happens every time new hardware releases. There's never enough demand pre-launch or at release.

Unfortunately, this is all Amazon warns. It doesn't provide any insight into how large it thinks the problem could be or what kind of delays demand could cause. And this is probably because it doesn't know.

The Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide on November 10, priced at $500. The same day, the Xbox Series S will release priced at $300. For more coverage on the consoles and all things Xbox click here or check out the links below:

H/T, Wario 64.