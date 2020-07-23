Xbox Series X Release Date Hinted at by Microsoft

✖

During a recent earnings call, Microsoft hinted at the Xbox Series X release date, seemingly confirming the next-gen console will release sometime in November. During the earnings call, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood was asked about when the new console would arrive. Responding to this, Hood reportedly said "November holidays." At the moment of publishing, Microsoft hasn't announced a release date more specific than "holiday 2020" for the console, but it looks like Hood has accidentally let slip a more narrow release window.

Right now, the earnings call isn't available to the public. However, Dina Bass of Bloomberg, the source in question, is widely considered a reliable source. Of course, Hood could have made a mistake. However, at this point, it's safe to assume the console is indeed releasing in November.

Not only have all three previous Xbox consoles released in November, but we have two leaks pointing towards a November release. Earlier this year, Microsoft seemingly let slip the console would release around Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, a new leak from the Microsoft Store suggests the console may actually release on November 14.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

It was in response to a question from me and I said "new console" and "November holidays." Her answer was the single word "yes." — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

At the moment, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if the Xbox Series X is aiming to release in November, it doesn't mean it will hit this. Everything is subject to change, especially during a pandemic.

Microsoft has not commented on this apparent leak or the speculation surrounding it. And at this point, it's unlikely it will. If it was going to comment, it would have likely done so already.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Xbox Series X, and everything related to it, click here or peruse the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.