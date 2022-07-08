xQc Loses $170,000 in Two Minutes During Twitch Stream

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world and has been for several years. Before this, he was a professional Overwatch player. Between these two things -- though primarily the former -- he's got a net worth in the millions. How much money has he amassed exactly? Nobody knows, but it's enough that he can lose $170,000 in two minutes during a Twitch stream and have it not be too big of a deal.

There's been a lot of heated discussion among the Twitch community about streaming any form of gambling. The main argument against it is that it's not suitable content for children, who make up a very sizable portion of the Twitch viewership. Right now, Twitch has had nada to say about the topic, and with some of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world participating in these types of streams, it may remain gun shy to get involved. One of these streamers is xQc who gambles quite often during stream when he's not busy playing the latest games.

To this end, during a recent stream, xQc managed to lose roughly $170,000 in about two minutes. For many, this would be a life-changing loss, but as you can see in the clip below, xQc doesn't seem overly bothered.

Just watched xQc lose $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds of gambling and life really isn't real anymore pic.twitter.com/xO879sEUxE — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 7, 2022

Anyone who gambles knows losing is inevitable. And if you're gambling with lots of money, big losses are inevitable. In fact, losing more than winning is inevitable. That said, not only is it addicting, but it seems to make for good content as these types of streams do quite well, despite how controversial they are.

