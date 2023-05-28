Yakuza: Like a Dragon Developer Announces Livestream Event

Yakuza: Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced a special livestream event set to take place next month. RGG Summit Summer 2023 will take place on June 15th at 8 p.m. PT, but no other details have been provided, including how long the stream will be, or what viewers can expect to see. However, the team has teased to "stay tuned" for more details, so hopefully more information will be offered sometime over the next two weeks. Presumably, fans can expect a focus on Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

The announcement from RGG Studio can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Get ready for RGG Summit Summer 2023!



📅 June 15

⏰ 11PM ET / 8PM PT

📺 Stay tuned for live stream details#RGGStudio#RGGSummitSummer2023 pic.twitter.com/01WYJ4uAqI — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) May 28, 2023

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name appear is set to release this year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. There's still a lot that fans don't know about the spin-off, but it will apparently close out the story of Kazuma Kiryu, while also setting the stage for 2024's Like a Dragon 8. It's impossible to say whether next month's livestream will offer any details about Like a Dragon 8, as it might be a bit too early for RGG Studio to talk about the game.

The Like a Dragon series first came to North America under the name "Yakuza." The name was officially dropped last year, starting with the release of Like a Dragon: Ishin. In Japan, the series goes by Ryu ga Gotoku, which translates to "Like a Dragon," and Sega has confirmed that the change was made to bring the names more closely in line. Gamers are pretty used to name changes like this, as companies are frequently altering names that originated in one region or another to keep things universal. A live-action adaptation of Like a Dragon is currently in the works, and that might have given Sega some incentive to make the change. It's possible next month's livestream could even feature an update on that film, but for now fans will have to wait and see!

Do you plan on watching the RGG Summit Summer 2023 livestream? What do you think will appear? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!