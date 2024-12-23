One of Zack Snyder’s Movies Was Originally Almost a Video Game

A lesser known Zack Snyder movie was originally almost a video game, according to an ex-EA developer. Zack Snyder is one of the most well known filmmakers working today thanks to how divisive he is. Not only does he have a really signature style of filmmaking with really gorgeous, almost painter-like shots and excessive slow-motion, but he has made some of the most controversial superhero movies out there with films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Some have also suggested that maybe Zack Snyder would have a better time doing something with video games given he loves gratuitous action, stoic men, and so on, but his properties have only ever lightly dabbled in the gaming medium.

That wasn’t always the case, though. Following the success of 300, Zack Snyder set up a deal with EA to make a handful of video games. The deal was one of a few that were happening in Hollywood around that time. Steven Spielberg was working in the gaming space on titles like Boom Blox, Medal of Honor, and a canceled EA game known as LMNO. Snyder was paving his way as the next big creative force, but none of these games materialized let alone got announced. However, a new interview with Dead Space creator Glen Schofield shined a bit of a light on what one of Zack Snyder’s games could’ve been and it may surprise you.

When speaking with DanAllenGaming, Glen Schofield talked about some of the big Hollywood names they encountered during the development of Dead Space. The likes of Wes Craven, James Wan, and more all consulted in various ways on the sci-fi horror game. Zack Snyder also took a look at the game during its development while he was at EA pitching another game. Schofield confirmed that Zack Synder’s game was Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, something that he would make an animated movie out of in 2010. The film is one of Snyder’s lesser known titles and sticks out in his filmography.

Snyder is known for making big R-rated movies with lots of violence, sex, and adult drama, so an animated movie targeted at kids was unique. He hasn’t done anything like it since then, which maybe isn’t surprising because of its mixed reviews and modest box office. However, it is interesting that Snyder was trying to make it a game “way before” it was ever a film, according to Schofield. Not only does it sound like it would be really difficult to make a compelling AAA game about owls, but it’s also the least game-y of Snyder’s filmography.

Nevertheless, The Owls of Ga’Hoole did get a video game tie-in when the film released in 2010. The game was published by Warner Brothers instead of EA, which suggests whatever Snyder may have envisioned for the game didn’t end up happening. Instead, a studio was likely contracted to make something that was close to the movie like other Hollywood projects at the time. It may explain why Snyder chose to make it an animated movie, though. Perhaps his game was rejected and he used his pitch/general ideas for the technology and translated it into an animated film. The film is based on a series of books, so it’s not like this is a totally original idea from Snyder, but it is interesting his first thought was to take it to the gaming medium.

Zack Snyder still has some gaming ambitions, however, as a Rebel Moon RPG is in the works. Whether that is actually something people want remains to be seen, though. Rebel Moon is one of his most despised series of films, so there may not be much desire to see it in the form of a video game. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, though!