Funko's Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Wood Deco Exclusive Pop is Live

Back in February we discovered that the best-selling Funko Pop figure of all-time was Dancing Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy (Baby Yoda hasn't caught up just yet!). Now there's a new Groot Funko Pop to collect, and it just might be the ultimate vinyl version of the character. That's because Funko gave it their wood deco treatment, which makes it look like a piece of carved art. In fact, the grain design on each figure varies so no two are identical.

The #622 Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Wood Deco Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99. Groot is the second figure to be released in the Wood Deco Funko lineup behind an EE exclusive Captain America Pop that was unveiled in November of last year. That figure has sold out, and the same fate awaits the Groot Pop, so reserve one while you can.

If you want to add the Captain America Wood Deco Funko Pop to your collection and / or you miss out on the Wood Deco Groot, both figures will be able to order here on eBay.

In other Funko news, Funko has partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection includes Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops in a delightful rainbow color. They also appear to be translucent, which makes them even more stunning. Pre-orders are live now via the following links with shipping slated for July:

