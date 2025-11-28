New McFarlane Toys and Hasbro Figures Are BOGO 50% Off For Black Friday: Marvel, DC, Star Wars

The best best deal on action figures for Black Friday 2025 isn’t happening on Amazon and Walmart. It’s happening right here at Entertainment Earth where all in-stock action figures are Buy 1, Get 1 50% off with free shipping on orders $79+. That’s even more significant than it sounds considering that many of the figures are brand new releases from the likes of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse collection and Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, Transformers, and G.I. Joe Classified lineups that won’t be on sale on Amazon and Walmart anytime soon – much less at half off.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To earn the max discount, all you need to do is add two items from this list to your cart with a total that exceeds $79. Free standard shipping (US only) and the 50% discount on the item of equal or lesser value will automatically be applied. Here’s the same list sorted by the most expensive items first if you want to supermax the deal on high-priced collectibles and collector case sets. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale, and keep in mind that these items could sell out or go into backorder at any moment. Backorders aren’t eligible for the sale.

Action Figure BOGO 50% Off Black Friday 2025 Deal: Our Picks

If you want a shortcut to see what collectors are grabbing at 50% off, look no further than Entertainment Earth’s New and Trending section. The top in-stock orders have risen to the top of the list. However, we’re going to go ahead and list some of our favorites anyway. You can check them out below. You can also see what other retailers are doing with action figures for Black Friday right here.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Deals

Marvel Legends In-Stock Multipacks and Gamerverse Deals

Marvel Legends In-Stock Roleplay Gear and Single Figures Deals

Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection Deals

G.I. Joe Classified Series Deals