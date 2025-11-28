New McFarlane Toys and Hasbro Figures Are BOGO 50% Off For Black Friday: Marvel, DC, Star Wars

The best best deal on action figures for Black Friday 2025 isn’t happening on Amazon and Walmart. It’s happening right here at Entertainment Earth where all in-stock action figures are Buy 1, Get 1 50% off with free shipping on orders $79+. That’s even more significant than it sounds considering that many of the figures are brand new releases from the likes of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse collection and Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, Transformers, and G.I. Joe Classified lineups that won’t be on sale on Amazon and Walmart anytime soon – much less at half off.
Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.
Videos by ComicBook.com
To earn the max discount, all you need to do is add two items from this list to your cart with a total that exceeds $79. Free standard shipping (US only) and the 50% discount on the item of equal or lesser value will automatically be applied. Here’s the same list sorted by the most expensive items first if you want to supermax the deal on high-priced collectibles and collector case sets. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale, and keep in mind that these items could sell out or go into backorder at any moment. Backorders aren’t eligible for the sale.
Action Figure BOGO 50% Off Black Friday 2025 Deal: Our Picks
If you want a shortcut to see what collectors are grabbing at 50% off, look no further than Entertainment Earth’s New and Trending section. The top in-stock orders have risen to the top of the list. However, we’re going to go ahead and list some of our favorites anyway. You can check them out below. You can also see what other retailers are doing with action figures for Black Friday right here.
McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Deals
- DC McFarlane Collector Edition Guy Gardner Red Lantern #37 Red Platinum Edition ($34.99)
- DC McFarlane Collector Edition Mr. Terrific JSOA #38 Red Platinum Edition ($34.99)
- DC Multiverse Megafig Failsafe Figure ($49.99)
- DC Multiverse Batman Wave 4 7-Inch Action Figure Case of 6 ($149.99)
- DC Multiverse Batman 1989 Platinum Edition Figure ($24.99)
- DC Multiverse Superman New 52 Figure Gold Label Exclusive ($24.99)
Marvel Legends In-Stock Multipacks and Gamerverse Deals
- Punisher Marvel Legends Gamerverse Punisher and Nick Fury 2-Pack ($62.99)
- Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai ($59.99)
- Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Captain America vs. Venom ($59.99)
- Marvel Legends Comics-Inspired 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 2 Case of 6 ($162.99)
- X-Men Marvel Legends Series Deathbird & Marvel’s Gladiator 2-Pack ($57.99)
- X-Force Marvel Legends Series X-23 & Warpath 2-Pack ($57.99)
Marvel Legends In-Stock Roleplay Gear and Single Figures Deals
- Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends Wolverine Mask ($99.99)
- Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Series Silver Surfer ($27.99)
- Marvel Legends Daredevil ($27.99)
- X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Cable ($24.99)
Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection Deals
- Star Wars The Retro Collection Return of the Jedi 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Set of 6 – Exclusive ($72.99)
- Star Wars The Black Series The Stranger Premium Electronic Helmet ($109.99)
- Star Wars: The Black Series Shoretrooper Electronic Helmet ($109.99)
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-Inch Darth Revan ($19.99)
G.I. Joe Classified Series Deals
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Monkeywrench ($24.99)
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #182 Clayton Hawk Abernathy with M.M.S. Vehicle ($79.99)
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Footloose ($27.99)
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes 165 ($24.99)
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Courtney Cover Girl Krieger ($26.99)