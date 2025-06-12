2 John Carpenter Movies Get Exclusive Limited Edition 4K Steelbook Releases From Scream Factory

Great news for horror fans this week as two of horror legend John Carpenter’s movies are getting an exclusive Amazon Limited Edition steelbook 4K UHD release from Scream Factory First is the 1987 film Prince of Darkness, Carpenter’s horror film about an abandoned church with an evil entity that turns everyone into zombies. You’ll find this disc includes multiple interviews with director John Carpenter, Alice Cooper, and Peter Jason. The second film to go up for pre-order is the 2001 film Ghosts of Mars, a futuristic sci-fi horror film that has a cast that includes Jason Statham, Ice Cube and Pam Grier.

The Ghosts of Mars steelbook 4K UHD and Blu-Ray set also includes multiple commentaries and special features, like Red Desert Nights: Making Ghosts of Mars and an audio commentary with Carpenter and lead actress Natasha Henstridge. Both of these steelbooks are available to pre-order on Amazon now, both priced at $44.98 with an estimated delivery date set for August 12, 2025, though discounts are expected and pre-order customers will automatically get them. You can get your pre-orders via the links below along with the complete details on special features.

Ghosts of Mars Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD and Blu-Ray – $44.89 / See here at Amazon

Audio commentary with John Carpenter and actor Natasha Henstridge (4K)

Assault on Outpost 13: Scoring Ghosts of Mars – Interview with film music historian Daniel Schweiger

Red Desert Nights: Making Ghosts of Mars

Scoring Ghosts of Mars

Ghosts of Mars Special Effects Deconstruction

Original Theatrical Trailer

Prince of Darkness Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD and Blu-Ray – $44.98 / See here at Amazon

Audio commentary with John Carpenter and actor Peter Jason (4K)

Theatrical Trailer (4K)

TV Spot (4K)

Sympathy for the Devil: Interview with John Carpenter

Alice at the Apocalypse: Interview with Alice Cooper

The Messenger: Interview with actor/ SFX supervisor Robert Grasmere

Hell on Earth: A look at the film’s score and interview with co-composer Alan Howarth

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film’s original locations

Alternate opening from the TV version

Trailer and radio spots

Still gallery

With the horror fandom operating at full-strength these days, many companies have been providing fans with what they need. Last month Funko released multiple horror waves that included villains and killers from movies like Saw, Black Phone, Terrifier, Chucky, and American Werewolf in London. It seems the love of horror is everlasting, and hopefully new collectibles will continue to come because of that.



