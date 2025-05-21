Funkoween Continues With American Werewolf and Chucky Pops

While the halfway to Halloween Funkoween event isn’t officially celebrated these days, Funko has been quietly releasing Pops this month for horror fans. This week brings us 4 new Funko Pops from two very different horror entries, 1981’s An American Werewolf in London and SyFy’s 2021 Chucky, the TV series. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the genre, in it for the special effects, or maybe you just like the fear factor of a talking doll, this drop has something for you.

The Werewolf from An American Werewolf in London is seen here on all fours with a crazy look in his eyes, and it’s a super-sized Pop to boot. Meanwhile on the other side of horror, you’ll find 3 different versions of Chucky from SyFy’s TV show. First comes from season one episode 4, “Just Let Go”, where Chucky gets half of his face burnt off. The second features Phantom Chucky, a callback to Phantom of the Opera from season 3 episode 4 of the show, and the third is Old Chucky, an aged version of the psychotic doll from season 3. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below.

Chucky Deserves Some Respect

In the horror community, Chucky can sometimes be ignored or pushed to the side as a comic relief killer, only made of up gags and goofy kills. But I disagree! Chucky is more than just a joke, having scared many for decades since he first arrived. Comicbook’s own Ben Hathaway discussed recently what makes Chucky such an iconic horror villain. While unfortunately often overlooked as a lesser horror killer, Hathaway argues that Chucky is the only one who’s moved from movies to TV so easily, proof of his ability to reach a wider audience and say something deeper than just gorey, goofy kills.

“Both Freddy and Jason had television series in the ’80s. And, while neither was critically reviled, neither was a runaway success, either. Not to mention, when it came to Friday the 13th: The Series, the Jason-less project wasn’t even that much of a success with the franchise’s fans.

Chucky was on a higher plane. It functioned as an elongated continuation of Curse and Cult, retaining those films’ tone as well as their most important character: Nica. No slasher IP besides Child’s Play has continued its franchise’s narrative directly via television (not even 2015’s Scream show), and outside of its surprisingly PC storytelling, that’s largely due to just how captivating Chucky’s horrendous personality is. He’s layered, even if most of those layers smell like rotten eggs. Though it was sadly cancelled after Season 3, series mastermind Don Mancini has promised we’ve yet to see the last of Chuck.”

And there you have it. Chucky’s layers are continuous and that’s why he can carry an entire TV show for 3 seasons in a time when the media landscape is more competitive than ever.

