Adult Swim Funko Pops With Robot Chicken, Space Ghost, and More

If you spent a lot of time watching Toonami and Adult Swim, you probably have fond memories of TV shows like Samurai Jack, Space Ghost (with Shark), and Robot Chicken. If so, this latest Funko drop is for you! It includes Mad Jack, Chicken, Voltron, Goku, and a Space Ghost (Plus) Pop.

These Cartoon Network-themed Funko Pops will be up for pre-order today November 6th, at 9am PST / 12pm EST here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch (UPDATE: Links added). You can check out more of this week’s new Funko releases right here.

These Pops are a great way to bring some 2000s love to your collection, especially if you were a Cartoon Network kid. I especially love the OG Dragon Ball one, which features a young Son Goku from the 80s anime, complete with his Saiyan tail and his original Gi! The Samurai Jack Mad Jack one is also pretty cool as it accurately copies the animation style of the show and I bet it would pair really well with the Samurai Jack Funko Pop. With how well these look, we’ll be excited to see more Cartoon Network Funko Pops in the future.

Knowing how close to our hearts these older shows are, it’s saddening to see what’s happening with Cartoon Network now. Not only was their iconic Burbank studio shut down, but recently, their entire website was shut down, now bringing users straight to the Max website. With this shift away from animation and the studio, fans of their work are worried about their future. Back in 2022, Warner Bros. had announced that Cartoon Network would be merging with their own in-house animation studio. So, while not completely over, the future of Cartoon Network is definitely rocky. But we can hope they continue giving us and any future kids some amazing animated shows.

