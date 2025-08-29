Savings Found: Apple’s AirTag 4-Pack Gets Marked Down for Labor Day

Right now, the Apple AirTag 4-pack is 29% off at Amazon and Walmart, dropping from $99 to $69.99 only. That’s four tiny, shiny trackers that make finding your stuff as easy as summoning Thor’s hammer, without requiring muscles made up of “Cotati metal fibres.” With this deal, you’re getting peace of mind bundled up in Apple’s slick design, all while saving serious cash before the holiday weekend wraps up. Labor Day isn’t just about barbecues and superhero movie marathons, it’s also prime time for snagging deals.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apple AirTag 4-Pack 1-year Battery

Simple one-tap Setup with iPhone or iPad

29% Discount Get it on Amazon Get it on walmart

AirTags aren’t just for forgetful people; it’s like having the Marauder’s Map from Harry Potter in front of you. Parents can slide one into a kid’s backpack for after-school peace of mind. Dog owners clip them onto collars so a backyard escape doesn’t turn into a search party. And for anyone who’s ever lost their wallet right before catching a ride, it’s on the map. The beauty here is that Apple’s global iPhone network becomes your safety net, with millions of invisible allies helping you locate what matters most.

Setting up an AirTag is easy. Hold one near your iPhone and it pairs instantly, no fiddling required. From there, the Find My app turns into a treasure map. You can make the AirTag play a sound or follow an on-screen arrow that guides you straight to it. If your lost item is across town, nearby iPhones anonymously ping its location so you can track it down. The battery stays strong and says, “I can do this all year.” Plus, you can pass on the torch with a simple CR2032 coin cell when the battery gets old. You can even engrave each AirTag with initials or emoji to keep them personal and fun.

What makes this shine is its reliability. Competing trackers like Tile sometimes struggle with connections, but AirTags consistently deliver. Even if your wallet is wedged deep in the couch cushions, the directional cues on newer iPhones will lead you right to it.

Who Should Grab The Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack 1-year Battery

Simple one-tap Setup with iPhone or iPad

29% Discount Get it on Amazon Get it on walmart

If you’re an iPhone user, this is a no-brainer. Frequent travelers will love the extra layer of security in airports where bags vanish like Batman in front of Detective Gordon. Students can toss one into a backpack to keep track of books and gadgets. Parents can sleep easier knowing kids’ gear won’t disappear into the abyss of a school lost-and-found. Even casual users who constantly misplace keys will find the AirTag to be the everyday sidekick they didn’t know they needed. Think of it as your own Samwise Gamgee, always there to keep you on track, no matter how chaotic things get.

Labor Day sales are about more than just discounts; they’re about smart upgrades. Apple’s AirTag 4-pack delivers style, simplicity, and serious peace of mind, all while being 29% off. Whether you’re tracking luggage, pets, or just your sanity before work, these little discs step in like tiny heroes. Four tags, one holiday deal, and no more frantic hide-and-seek with your essentials. So grab these trackers now before the discount goes Uncle Ben on you.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.