These Avatar: The Last Airbender Sneakers Are Only $27

With Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series and follow up The Legend of Korra now streaming on Netflix, your interest in these beloved shows might be renewed. Unfortunately, a fourth season of Avatar doesn't seem to be in the cards, and the live-action adaptation appears to be in peril. On the plus side, you can get a pair of Avatar: The Last Airbender sneakers for only $26.32 right now - so there's that.

Granted, a pair of sneakers aren't quite on the same level as new series content, but the firebending Zuko and waterbending Katara design with the water, earth, fire, and air bending symbols is pretty sweet - and you can't beat the price. You can grab a pair here at Hot Topic for $26.32 (20% off) in unisex sizes 5-11 (make sure to check out the Size Fit & Guide to ensure you get the right one).

Despite the fact that Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix, superfans might be interested in a special 15th anniversary SteelBook Blu-ray release that includes a lot of additional material.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series, 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Collection includes three SteelBook Blu-ray designs by artist Caleb Thomas highlighting Aang's Water, Earth, and Fire skills (Katara and Toph are also represented on the back of the cases). This gorgeous Steelbook triptych comes in a slipcase and includes a ton of special features. At the time of writing, it's available here at Amazon for $72.39. Note that this set is a limited edition, and could sell out for good at any time.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

