Baby Yoda and Greef Karga Get Star Wars Vintage Collection Figures for Mando Monday

Disney's Mando Monday events in celebration of season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian have been going strong for five weeks now, and the big releases for the week of November 23rd are Hasbro's The Child (aka Baby Yoda) and Greef Karga Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures. If you want to get your pre-order in for these, figures, here's what you need to know...

The 3.75-inch Vintage Collection figure based on Bounty Hunter's Guild leader Greef Karga features a photoreal sculpt of actor Carl Weathers, a blaster accessory, and retro Kenner branding. Pre-orders will be available starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 23rd here on Amazon. The link won't be active until that time.

The Vintage Collection Baby Yoda figure goes above and beyond with a frog accessory and a full hover pram with a stand and lid that can be fully closed for The Child's protection. Again, the figure will be available to pre-order starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 23rd here on Amazon.

After the events of last Friday's Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 12: The Siege" (which was directed by Carl Weathers), the addition of new Greef Karga and Baby Yoda figures in The Vintage Collection couldn't be more perfect - unless Hasbro was bold enough to make a figure based on Jeans Guy. I'll take 10 of those.

Additional images of the Greef Karga and Baby Yoda The Vintage Collection figures can be found in the gallery below. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases from Disney's Mando Mondays events right here via our master list.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes are available on Fridays.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.