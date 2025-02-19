Batman: The Animated Series Gets All-New Pops From Funko

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series are getting a special treat today as Funko has decided it would be one of the big releases on this week’s schedule. Characters like Harley Quinn, the Riddler, and Ra’s al Ghul appear, as well as a Funko Pop Deluxe figure of Batman standing tall amongst the cityscape. Ra’s al Ghul appears here in his jackal facemask, a character detail that separates this figure from many others. Look for these Pops to be available for pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth starting today, February 19th at 12pm ET. Read below for the individual links (they will be added after the launch) as well as details on the lone exclusive in this wave.

Batman: The Animated Series or Batman the Caped Crusader?

Amazon’s new Batman animated show, Batman: The Caped Crusader, has received some stellar reviews since dropping back in August 2024. After those reviews started coming in, fans began considering which animated series was the better of the two…Caped Crusader or BTAS? Well, according to Comicbook’s own Evan Valentine, Caped Crusader might be the winner.

“Batman: Caped Crusader is one of the best-animated takes on the Dark Knight. It’s a series that is sure to be held in wide regard for years to come and feels like an essential part of the Batman mythos. Whether you are looking for a spiritual successor to Batman The Animated Series or want a decidedly different take on Gotham’s heroes and villains, Caped Crusader is most assuredly worth your time. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any knocks against this latest Batman series and I believe Dark Knight fans will feel the same. The Dark Knight has finally returned.”

Caped Crusader is specifically aimed at older, more nostalgic fans, so maybe that’s why the mature and complicated storytelling is feeling like it’s coming through. While we all loved Batman: The Animated Series, this spiritual successor might be just what fans need to be pulled back into the Batman animated game.



