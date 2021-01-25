Bram Stoker's Dracula Gets a Wave of Pops at Funko Fair

Day 5 of Funko Fair 2021 is in full swing, and the theme of the day is movies. The 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula from Francis Ford Coppola that starred Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, and Winona Ryder got the Funko Pop treatment as part of the event, and pre-orders are live at this very moment.

The Dracula Funko Pop wave includes Young Dracula, Old Dracula, and Armored Dracula (Without Helmet), so the many faces of Gary Oldman are well represented. Rounding out the list is Van Helsing, who was played by Anthony Hopkins. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. Note that the old Dracula Pop figure has a Chase based on the razor blade licking scene. If you're super lucky, that version will show up on your doorstep.

The only exclusive in the Bram Stoker's Dracula wave is a version of the Armored Dracula wearing a helmet, which will hit the Funko Shop at some point in the future.

The fact that Jonathan Harker and Mina Harker aren't included in this wave is disappointing, but there's a very good chance that they will be added at some point down the line. After all, it's hard to pass up on an an opportunity for Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Funko Pops. Especially for roles that may have made them husband and wife.

As noted, the Bram Stoker's Dracula Pop figures are part of the Funko Fair 2021 event. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases via our Funko Fair master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.