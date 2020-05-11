Build-A-Bear Workshop Launching New Stitch Plush

✖

For years, kids and kids at heart alike have flocked to Build-a-Bear Workshop, hoping to make their own personalized stuffed animal. The company has developed stuffed animals modeled off of or inspired by popular characters -- and it looks like one Disney favorite is set to be among them. The company recently unveiled their new Disney's Stitch with Sound plush, which translates the Lilo & Stitch character into stuffed animal form. The plush, which is currently available exclusively through Build-a-Bear's website, also features a bundle that includes a 6-in-1 sound chip, which will play his various alien noises every time you hug him.

"He may look like an alien, but Disney's Stitch is the cuddliest extraterrestrial creature to ever land on Earth!" the website's description reads in part. "This beloved character from Disney's Lilo & Stitch has the biggest heart in all of Hawaii. He includes a special sound chip so you can hear his signature sayings with every hug!"

It is currently unknown when this Disney's Stitch with Sound plush will be available in stores, once locations are able to reopen amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Still, this gives Disney fans plenty of time to save up for what might be the second-cutest big-eared alien that Build-a-Bear is set to release this year.

This plush comes as Disney officially put a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of Lilo & Stitch into development for Disney+, which was announced in February of this year. The project has not had any updates since then, but Mike Van Waes (The Crooked Man) has reportedly already written the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film following the success of Disney's Aladdin. Zoe Kent and Louie Provost are also attached to oversee production.

What do you think of Build-a-Bear's new Stitch plush? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.