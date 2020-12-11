Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab Gaming Chairs Are Back In Stock

(Photo: Secretlab)

CD Projekt Red's highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been released, and it set a new Steam record within 24 hours of its debut. The immense popularity of the game has extended to the official Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration with Secretlab, which produced a high-end gaming chair earlier this year. Secretlab simply could not make enough of these gaming chairs to satisfy demand, but it seems as though they're finally catching up.

At the time of writing, SecretLab's Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair is back in stock right here for the Omega edition ($449) and here for the Titan edition ($489.99). The Omega edition is recommended for gamers that are 5'11" / 240 pounds or less. The Titan edtion is recommended for gamers that are 5'9" to 6'7" / 290 pounds or less.

Secretlab's chairs are widely regarded as the gold standard for gamers, but another reason that the Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair has been so popular is the simple fact that it looks awesome. The front of the chair is upholstered in Prime 2.0. PU leather with a neon yellow design on the front with the Cyberpunk 2077 logo. The back of the chair is nearly all black with the Cyberpunk 2077 logo for the band Samurai, which is fronted by Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) and performed in real life by the Swedish punk rockers Refused.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab gaming chair also features integrated adjustable lumbar support, adjustable armrests, full-length backrest decline, and a removable memory foam head pillow that's coated with cooling gel.

Note that Secrelab is also in the midst of a Christmas sale on gaming chairs that runs all the way up to Christmas Day. The Cyberpunk 2077 chair isn't included in the sale, but you can explore additional options for a deal right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.