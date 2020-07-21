Destiny: The Official Cookbook is Available Now

Food is a big part of the universe that Bungie created for their Destiny franchise, so it's no surprise that they've teamed up with Insight Editions on an official cookbook for fans who are... hungry for new Destiny content.

Author Victoria Rosenthal's Destiny cookbook is "filled with recipes inspired by the Guardians and locations seen throughout the game." The 208-page book features step-by-step instructions, photos, and help guide that will help you craft entrees, desserts, and cocktails inspired by the game. Some recipe examples include Spicy Ramen, Coleslaw, Gjallardoodles, Reveler's Tonic, and the Wavesplitter. You can test drive those recipes in the gallery below - they look amazing.

Destiny: The Official Cookbook is in stock and shipping now from Amazon for $31.50 (10% off). As an added bonus, note that the physical edition of the book includes an in-game emblem code exclusive.

The official description reads:

"Eva Levante has traveled around the world after the events of the Red War, gathering a variety of recipes after crossing paths with many Guardians along the way and learning from their adventures. Craft, mouthwatering food from her diverse list of recipes inspired by the game’s unique world, plus step-by-step instructions and full-color photos, help guide and inspire fans to go on their own culinary adventure through the solar system.

Perfect for all Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks, Destiny: The Official Cookbook is packed with amazing recipes and stories that celebrate Destiny’s vast multiplayer universe."

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

