Funko’s Last Two Big Comic-Con 2019 Pop Exclusives Arrive Today

This is it folks. All of Funko‘s big San Diego Comic-Con shared exclusive Pop figure releases come down to this. Starting at 12pm EST (9am PST) today, July 19th, you’ll be able to pick up the last two big releases in Funko’s SDCC 2019 lineup. At that time, the #760 Shark Biting Quint Jaws Pop figure and the Marvel Man-Thing Pop will be available right here at Entertainment Earth while supplies last.

Be there at launch time if you can because these figures are going to be huge – especially the Jaws Pop. You should also check out our SDCC 2019 Funko Pop master list to see all of the exclusives and hunt for any that are still available. On a related note, Entertainment Earth has an exclusive on all of Hasbro’s SDCC 2019 toy releases which will be released in three waves that started yesterday and will conclude Saturday, July 20th. You can find all of the Hasbro releases here. Wave 2 will arrive tonight at 8:30pm EST (5:30pm PST).

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a collector and a Marvel fan, keep in mind that the Man-Thing Pop will complete Funko’s Marvel lineup of exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2019. At the time of writing the Avengers: Endgame Pop Wong was still available at Walgreens, the Captain Marvel Pop Minn-Erva was available at GameStop, and a comic book version of Gamora at Hot Topic. Grab them all while you can because it’s only a matter of time before they sell out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.