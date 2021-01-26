Funko Drops New G.I. Joe Pop Figures at Funko Fair

The Funko Fair 2021 event rolls on with the debut of new Pop figures in the G.I. Joe lineup. Since we are in Day 6 of Funko Fair and the theme is TV shows, this new wave of Pop figures is not to be confused with Funko's GI Joe Retro Toys collection - we think. Actually, it is pretty confusing.

At any rate, the new Pop figures in the G.I Joe lineup include Snake Eyes (original design), Baroness, Storm Shadow, and Scarlett. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that a version of Snake Eyes with alternate armor, katanas, and his pet wolf Timber will be available as a Funko Shop exclusive at some point in the future.

In addition to the Pop figures, Funko also revealed a Transformers vs GI Joe mystery box as a GameStop exclusive. Inside the lunch box you'll find two Pop figures, a keychain, a decal, and a pin set. Pre-orders are available here at GameStop, who did not spoil the contents of the box on the product page. If you want to know exactly what's inside, check out Funko's Twitter post.

As noted, the new GI Joe Funko Pops are part of the Funko Fair 2021 10 day event. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure releases right here via our Funko Fair master list.

