Funko Kicks Off an Exclusive Disney Program With a Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pop 2-Pack

Disney day at Funko Fair 2021 kicked off today with the launch of a wave of new Pinocchio Pops. They followed that up with an exclusive Artist Series 2-pack featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, which you can pre-order here on Amazon while it lasts. But that's not all!

With the announcement of the 2-pack, Funko revealed that it is the "first of many" products that are in the works for an exclusive Funko x Disney program on Amazon. Presumably, this would be similar to the exclusive Pop figure programs that they already have with Disney on their Marvel and Star Wars lines.

As for the Mickey and Minnie Mouse 2-pack, it appears to have a Valentine's Day-style theme with Mickey offering a heart-shaped box of chocolates to a delighted Minnie. The figures are covered in art that includes romantic elements like hearts, flowers, cupid arrows, diamonds, and love letters. Unfortunately, the 2-pack won't arrive until April 17th, so you might want to save it for next Valentine's Day if you're significant other is a big Disney/Funko fan. These new Valentine's Day Star Wars Pop figures might fit the bill for 2021.

As noted, the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pop 2-Pack exclusive is part of Funko Fair 2021. You can keep tabs on hundreds of new Pop figure releases from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

