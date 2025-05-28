Funko Gets Nostalgic With New Blues Clues and Dora the Explorer Pops

Do you remember sitting in front of the TV and being told that you can do anything? That no adventure was too great for you to handle? That every clue could be found and any mystery solved? Well, all of that self confidence was bestowed upon us by some very inspiring Nickelodeon cartoons that we watched as kids, and these new Funko Pops will pick up where the shows left off. Specifically, the drop includes 5 Funko Pops from the shows Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out your favorite childhood characters like Blue and Magenta and Dora and Boots, but watch out, you might have to tell Swiper to stop swiping if you had him to your collection. Read below for a full list of available Pops and their individual links.

Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Hits Theaters With New Merch

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch opened in theaters this past weekend, and it’s already breaking box office records. With the help of Tom Cruise’s franchise-ending Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the two films combined accomplished the biggest Memorial Day haul of all time, bringing in $322+ million domestically. That’s a lot of people who went to see the adorable alien this weekend. And what better way to celebrate a new movie obsession than with some new merch? One of our favorites is listed below.

Many Moods Stitch / $39.99 / See on Amazon and Walmart: “Inspired by Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film, the Many Moods Stitch interactive plush toy brings Disney Stitch’s personality to life! This 13.5-inch Stitch plushie features expressive, LCD screen eyes and over 50 sounds and reactions. Scratch his head to reveal his lovable side, rub his belly for playful antics, or “feed” him when he’s hungry. Jiggle, tilt, or hold Stitch upside down to activate silly phrases, sound effects, and animated eye reactions—but too much bouncing might make him grumpy! When it’s time to wind down, gently rock Stitch to hear adorable yawns as his eyes close for sleep.”



Want to stay up to date with all the latest toys and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!