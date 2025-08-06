Funko Pop Marvel Zombies Adds New Captain America, Hawkeye, and Blade Knight Figures

With the new Marvel Zombies Disney+ TV series right around the corner (set for a release on October 3), Funko is back with a new round of Marvel Zombies Pops that includes brain-eating versions of Hawkeye and Captain America as well as Blade as Moon Knight, a version of the vampire slayer we’ll hopefully be seeing in the new series. There’s also a Boxlunch Exclusive Zombie Wolverine that glows in the dark, a mostly black and white version of the mutant with green slime oozing out of him. But that’s not all!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel fans will also be excited to see a new addition to Funko’s Nook line, a new type of Funko Pop! figure that features a popular character in a bookshelf-ready scene. This time, the Pop Nook focuses on Tony Stark in his workshop, no doubt upgrading his Iron Man suit. The commons in this lineup are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now, and should be available here on Amazon at some point in the next 24 hours. The Zombie Wolverine exclusive should also be available here at BoxLunch today. Read on for a complete list of the new Marvel Funko Pops.

Shop New Marvel Funko Pops order at entertainment earth

Marvel Zombies Zombie Wolverine Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Boxlunch Exclusive

Marvel Tony Stark Workshop Funko Pop! Nook Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

– See at Entertainment Earth Marvel Zombies Blade Knight Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Marvel Zombies Zombie Hawkeye Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Marvel Zombies Zombie Captain America Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Marvel Zombies Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

In related news, Marvel announced Marvel Zombies: Red Band back in June, a five-issue comic limited series by writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua. Parker and Sheridan make their Marvel Comics debut next week in Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1. As for Marvel Zombies: Red Band, the latest news is that it will be labeled with a Parental Advisory and a warning for explicit content. Previous comics to get the Red Band label include Blood Hunt, Wolverine: Revenge, Blade, Daredevil: Unleash Hell, and Punisher.

“Writing Marvel Zombies: Red Band is nothing short of a dream come true for Griffin and I,” Parker said. “As lifelong fans of the Marvel Universe and its storied past, as well as writers who have made their love for the genre of bloodsoaked horror a matter of public record, this project could not be more in our sweet spot. With Jan Bazaldua and the rest of the unbelievable talent bringing this crazy book to life, we are rewriting Marvel history in new and terrifying ways, and we sincerely hope you’ll join us.”

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Marvel news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!