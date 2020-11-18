Funko Pops Are up to 60% off With This Black Friday Deal
There is an early access Black Friday deal happening at BoxLunch today that takes a whopping 50% off a wide range of items - including over 150 Funko Pops. These figures include gems for fans of Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, anime, and much more. There are even exclusives in the mix.
You can shop the Funko Pops that are eligible for BoxLunch's Black Friday sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Naturally, you'll want to go after the exclusives at the top of the list first as they are the most likely to see a quick sell out. We've picked out a few favorites from the sale below to get you started:
- Funko Pop! Movie Moments Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington in Fountain Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure (Exclusive) - 40% off
- Funko Pocket Pop! Disney Fantasia Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Vinyl Figure (Exclusive) - 40% off
- Funko Pop! Tees Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Saiyan Prince T-Shirt & Vinyl Figure (Metallic) Box Set (Exclusive) - 50% off
- Funko Pop! Animation Pride 2020 SpongeBob SquarePants (Rainbow) Vinyl Figure - 40% off
- Funko Pop! Marvel Venom Venomized Daredevil Vinyl Bobble-Head - 40% off
- Funko Pop! Animation My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty and Friends Tuxedosam Todoroki Vinyl Figure - 40% off
- Funko Pop! Dragon Ball Z Future Trunks with Sword Vinyl Figure - 50% off
- Funko Pop! The Simpsons Radioactive Man Vinyl Figure - 40% off
- Funko Pop! Disney Kingdom Hearts III Dark Aqua with Keyblade Vinyl Figure (Exclusive) - 60% off
- Funko Pop! Dragon Ball Z Failed Fusions Vinyl Figure Set (Exclusive) - 60% off
The list above is only a fraction of the Funko Pops that are available in the Black Friday sale, so head on over to BoxLunch to shop them all while you can. You can check out the other items that have been discounted for Black Friday right here.
