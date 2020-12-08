Funko The Mandalorian Baby Yoda and Mando Pop PEZ 2-Pack is Live

For Mando Monday this week, Funko released one of their best Pop PEZ packs to date. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pop PEZ 2-pack includes a dispenser for the Mandalorian and The Child (aka Baby Yoda aka Grogu) with one sleeve of PEZ candy each. Appropriately, Baby Yoda is munching on a frog - but we're going to assume that isn't a hint about the flavor of the candy. We hope it isn't anyway.

Funko's Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child and Mandalorian Pop Pez 2-Pack is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $9.99. A listing is also live here on Amazon but the set was sold out at the time of writing.

In addition to The Mandalorian PEZ pack for Mando Monday, Funko released a Moff Gideon Pop (glow-in-the-dark) and Tee bundle as a Target exclusive that you can order here for $24.99. They also released a GITD variant of their The Mandalorian with Blaster Pop that you can order here at GameStop (exclusive).

You can keep tabs on all of Disney's Mando Mondays merch releases for their hit Star Wars: The Mandalorian right here via our master list. Season 2 of the series is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air each Friday.

