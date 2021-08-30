Funko's 2021 Pocket Pop Advent Calendars Are On Sale

Last week, the Festival of Fun event revealed Funko's holiday-themed Pop figures for 2021. It also included their new lineup of Christmas Pocket Pop advent calendars, which have been super popular since their launch in 2018. This year's crop included Pokemon, The Office, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Harry Potter - but the $59.99 list price is a bit steep if we're honest. Fortunately, you can get them for a lot less you know where to look.

Indeed, many retailers are offering discounts on Funko's Pocket Pop advent calendars, pricing them as low as $39.99 each. At the time of writing, the Pokemon, The Office, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendars are all $39.99 here at GameStop, and $39.99 to $49.99 here at Amazon and here at Walmart.

Interestingly, GameStop currently has the 2021 Harry Potter Funko Pop advent calendar in stock while the others are pre-orders for October and November. What's more, GameStop has the Harry Potter calendar as an eligible item in a sale that offers 10% off on collectible orders priced at $75 or more and 20% off orders of $125 or more. That means it can be as cheap as $31.99 if you're interested in picking up additional items - which includes a bunch of new Funko Pops. You can shop GameStop's entire sale on collectibles right here. You can check out Funko's entire Festival of Fun lineup here.

